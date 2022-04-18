P-8A Poseidon Takes off from Misawa AFB

MISAWA, Japan (April 18, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the "Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, flies over Misawa Air Base, April 18, 2022. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua)

