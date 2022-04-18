MISAWA, Japan (April 18, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the "Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, takes off from Misawa Air Base, April 18, 2022. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 18:35
|Photo ID:
|7168088
|VIRIN:
|220418-N-CR843-0009
|Resolution:
|3008x2008
|Size:
|129.41 KB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, P-8A Poseidon Flies Overhead [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
