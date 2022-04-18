Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-8 P-8A Takes Off From Misawa AFB [Image 2 of 5]

    VP-8 P-8A Takes Off From Misawa AFB

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Juan Sua 

    Patrol Squadron EIGHT (VP-8)

    MISAWA, Japan (April 18, 2022) A P-8A Poseidon, assigned to the "Fighting Tigers" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 8, takes off from Misawa Air Base, April 18, 2022. VP-8 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Juan Sebastian Sua)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-8 P-8A Takes Off From Misawa AFB [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Juan Sua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VP8 MPRA P8A

