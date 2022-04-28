Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Enters Fourth Day of Vibrant Response 22 [Image 3 of 3]

    JTF-CS Enters Fourth Day of Vibrant Response 22

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    220428-N-PC620-0043
    FORT CARSON, Colo. — U.S. Army Maj. Darren Hamby, right, the Joint Task Force Civil Support Incident Support Team 1 officer in charge, participates in a mock on-camera interview as part of training objectives for Vibrant Response 22, April 28, 2022. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support to civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:32
    Photo ID: 7168046
    VIRIN: 220428-N-PC620-0043
    Resolution: 5037x3598
    Size: 716.45 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    This work, JTF-CS Enters Fourth Day of Vibrant Response 22 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS

    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    USARNORTH
    #VR22
    Vibrant Response 22

