JTF-CS Enters Fourth Day of Vibrant Response 22

220428-N-PC620-0012

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Kevin Woodrum, left, and Hans Lageschulte, both exercise planners assigned to Joint Task Force Civil Support, discuss how the Vibrant Response 22 Exercise is progressing on the fourth day, April 28, 2022. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support to civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US