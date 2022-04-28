220428-N-PC620-0004

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Hans Lageschulte, the Joint Task Force Civil Support command exercise planner reviews a list of training objectives during Vibrant Response 22, April 28, 2022. Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear response and all-hazards defense support to civil authorities operations in support of the lead federal agency in order to save lives, mitigate human suffering, and prevent further injury. Vibrant Response is an annual U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command directed Command Post Exercise planned in coordination with DoD, Department of Homeland Security, FEMA and other federal and state partners. As USNORTHCOM’s Joint Force Land Component Command, U.S. Army North regularly plans and conducts this multicomponent exercise. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:32 Photo ID: 7168044 VIRIN: 220428-N-PC620-0004 Resolution: 5870x4193 Size: 900 KB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JTF-CS Enters Fourth Day of Vibrant Response 22 [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.