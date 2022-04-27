Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 incentive flight [Image 2 of 2]

    KC-135 incentive flight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Edward Salazar, 97th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, flies a KC-135 during an air refueling training mission over California, April 27, 2022. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base’s First Term Airmen Course received an incentive flight to learn more about the KC-135 mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 17:39
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Refueling
    Tanker
    KC-135
    Team Fairchild

