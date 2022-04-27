Team Fairchild refuels a KC-10

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing refuels a KC-10 Extender during an air refueling training over California, April 27, 2022. Airmen from Fairchild Air Force Base’sa First Term Airmen Course received an incentive flight to learn more about the KC-135 mission and its capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jenna A. Bond)

