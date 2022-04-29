Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Gilday visits the Alumni Leadership Forum

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 29, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday delivers remarks at the inaugural United States Naval Academy Alumni Leadership Forum, April 29. The theme of this year’s forum, “Leading in a Diverse Environment,” provided alumni and midshipmen an opportunity to engage with leaders and discussed the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

