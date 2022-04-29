Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Gilday visits the Alumni Leadership Forum

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Gilday visits the Alumni Leadership Forum

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Photo by Stacy Godfrey 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (April 29, 2022) Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday delivers remarks at the inaugural United States Naval Academy Alumni Leadership Forum, April 29. The theme of this year’s forum, “Leading in a Diverse Environment,” provided alumni and midshipmen an opportunity to engage with leaders and discussed the importance of diversity, equity, and inclusion. (U.S. Navy photo by Stacy Godfrey)

    USNA

