    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Spouse Appreciation

    Military Spouse Appreciation

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Grant Okubo 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A shout out from Master Sgt. Jose Aquilizan to his wife Sheryl Marie Aquilizan for Military Spouse Appreciation Month.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 16:42
    Photo ID: 7167975
    VIRIN: 220428-O-F3651-0001
    Resolution: 1190x1586
    Size: 147.89 KB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Spouse Appreciation, by Grant Okubo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    DAFSpouse22

    TAGS

    Military Spouse Appreciation
    DAFSpouse22

