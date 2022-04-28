A shout out from Master Sgt. Jose Aquilizan to his wife Sheryl Marie Aquilizan for Military Spouse Appreciation Month.
Date Taken:
|04.28.2022
Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 16:42
Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
DAFSpouse22
