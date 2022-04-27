CESNAV Visits IADC

Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes the Mexican Center for superior naval studies (CESNAV) for a visit to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022. During the visit the students and distinguished guests were briefed by leadership and received an orientation class by a college faculty member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

