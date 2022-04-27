Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CESNAV Visits IADC [Image 9 of 26]

    CESNAV Visits IADC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Inter-American Defense College Leadership Welcomes the Mexican Center for superior naval studies (CESNAV) for a visit to the IADC on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., April 27, 2022. During the visit the students and distinguished guests were briefed by leadership and received an orientation class by a college faculty member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 11:47
    Photo ID: 7167302
    VIRIN: 220427-F-VO743-4009
    Resolution: 5815x3271
    Size: 7.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CESNAV Visits IADC [Image 26 of 26], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC
    CESNAV Visits IADC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    International
    interoperability
    U.S. Army South
    Mexico
    USSOUTHCOM
    IADC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT