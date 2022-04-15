Cadets from the Air Force Junior ROTC and Space Force Junior ROTC programs at Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Alabama, pause for a photo during their visit at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, April 13, 2022. Pictured with the cadets are, at left, Col. Carl Ise, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the AEDC commander, and, at right, 1st Lt. Michael Hareld, a U.S. Space Force guardian and program manager for the AEDC Hypersonic Systems Test Branch. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 10:41
|Photo ID:
|7167116
|VIRIN:
|220415-F-F3405-0003
|Resolution:
|1672x1254
|Size:
|1000.08 KB
|Location:
|ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama JROTC cadets visit Arnold Air Force Base, by Bradley Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT