    Alabama JROTC cadets visit Arnold Air Force Base

    Alabama JROTC cadets visit Arnold Air Force Base

    ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Bradley Hicks 

    Arnold Engineering Development Complex Public Affairs

    Cadets from the Air Force Junior ROTC and Space Force Junior ROTC programs at Huntsville High School in Huntsville, Alabama, pause for a photo during their visit at Arnold Air Force Base, Tenn., headquarters of Arnold Engineering Development Complex, April 13, 2022. Pictured with the cadets are, at left, Col. Carl Ise, Individual Mobilization Augmentee to the AEDC commander, and, at right, 1st Lt. Michael Hareld, a U.S. Space Force guardian and program manager for the AEDC Hypersonic Systems Test Branch. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 10:41
    Location: ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, TN, US 
    Ise
    Huntsville High School
    Air Force JRTOC
    Space Force JROTC
    Arnold Engineering Development
    Hareld

