220428-N-BP862-2178 ADRIATIC SEA (April 28, 2022) U.S. Ambassador to The Republic of Slovenia Jamie Lindler Harpootlian receives a tour of an F/A-18E Super Hornet from British Royal Navy Lt. Rich Woods, assigned to the "Fighting Checkmates" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

