220428-N-BP862-2143 ADRIATIC SEA (April 28, 2022) Prime Minister of The Republic of Slovenia Janez Janša, left, and Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group 8, speak in the in port cabin aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

