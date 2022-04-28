220428-N-BP862-1172 ADRIATIC SEA (April 28, 2022) The Prime Minister of The Republic of Slovenia Janez Janša, U.S. Ambassador to The Republic of Slovenia Jamie Lindler Harpootlian and distinguished visitors observe as an F/A-18 Super Hornet flies over the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 28, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Boatright)

Date Taken: 04.28.2022
Location: ADRIATIC SEA