220414-N-PG226-1125 IONIAN SEA (April 14, 2022) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), in support of a Turkish bilateral exercise, April 14, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 Location: IONIAN SEA