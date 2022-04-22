HRPDTC Conference

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Education and Training Command

    The 2022 Human Resources Professional Development Training Course (HRPDTC), took place, April 20-22, 2022. Held both in person at the U.S. Naval War College and virtually, the three-day annual HRPDTC provided human resources (HR) officers with a deeper understanding of the MyNavy HR enterprise, MyNavy HR Transformation initiatives, and HR community issues. Through a blend of academic instruction, discussion sessions and practical exercises, students learned about recent changes in strategy; workforce planning; personnel policy, management and execution; force development; talent management; leadership theory; and how to integrate this knowledge to meet the Navy's current and future HR challenges and opportunities. The HRPDTC is offered through the HR Center of Excellence at Naval Education and Training Command’s Center for Service Support. (U.S. Navy photo by Kristopher Burris/released)

    NETC
    Naval Education and Training Command
    MyNavy HR
    Human Resources Professional Development Training Course
    HRPDTC

