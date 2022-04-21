The 2022 Human Resources Professional Development Training Course (HRPDTC), took place, April 20-22, 2022. Held both in person at the U.S. Naval War College and virtually, the three-day annual HRPDTC provided human resources (HR) officers with a deeper understanding of the MyNavy HR enterprise, MyNavy HR Transformation initiatives, and HR community issues. Through a blend of academic instruction, discussion sessions and practical exercises, students learned about recent changes in strategy; workforce planning; personnel policy, management and execution; force development; talent management; leadership theory; and how to integrate this knowledge to meet the Navy's current and future HR challenges and opportunities. The HRPDTC is offered through the HR Center of Excellence at Naval Education and Training Command’s Center for Service Support. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Gary Ross/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 09:14 Photo ID: 7166865 VIRIN: 220421-N-PP965-1002 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 1.45 MB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HRPDTC Conference [Image 19 of 19], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.