Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB

Odin, a 7-years-old Malinois Belgian Military Working Dog, stands still as his handler prepares him for a tandem sustainment training jump under supervision of jumpmasters assigned to the CE Para training center, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

Date Taken: 04.20.2022
Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE