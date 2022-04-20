Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB

A Belgian Paratrooper performs a freefall jump as jumpmasters assigned to the CE Para training center conduct sustainment training jumps for Belgian Special Operations Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
