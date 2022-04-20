Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB [Image 18 of 20]

    Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A Belgian Paratrooper lands from a freefall jump as jumpmasters assigned to the CE Para training center conduct sustainment training jump operations for Belgian Special Operations Paratroopers, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 07:07
    Photo ID: 7166732
    VIRIN: 220420-A-BD610-1270
    Resolution: 7934x5289
    Size: 6.37 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB [Image 20 of 20], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

