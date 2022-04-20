Belgian Paratroopers Sustainment Training on Chièvres AB

A Belgian Special Forces Paratrooper/Military Working Dog handler carries Odin, a 7-years-old Malinois, for a sustainment training jump under supervision of jumpmasters assigned to the CE Para training center, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, April 20, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
