    100th ARW refuels 48th FW for exercise Point Blank 22-2 [Image 4 of 4]

    100th ARW refuels 48th FW for exercise Point Blank 22-2

    RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, fly alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing at RAF Mildenhall, during exercise Point Blank 22-2 over the North Sea, April 28, 2022. Point Blank is a low-cost, multi-event exercise designed and co-hosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th FW created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defense and Ministry of Defence forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

