A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, refuels a F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, during exercise Point Blank 22-2 over the North Sea, April 28, 2022. Point Blank is a low-cost, multi-event exercise designed and co-hosted by the Royal Air Force and the 48th FW created to increase tactical proficiency of Department of Defense and Ministry of Defence forces stationed within the United Kingdom and Europe alongside NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Long)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 06:21 Photo ID: 7166667 VIRIN: 220428-F-GK113-0032 Resolution: 6101x3857 Size: 3.48 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 100th ARW refuels 48th FW for exercise Point Blank 22-2 [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Long, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.