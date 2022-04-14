Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 05:01 Photo ID: 7166613 VIRIN: 220414-A-MX671-0004 Resolution: 5152x4120 Size: 9.35 MB Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army Reserve Chaplain goes active duty through Passing of Stole [Image 8 of 8], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.