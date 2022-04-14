Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Chaplain goes active duty through Passing of Stole [Image 4 of 8]

    Army Reserve Chaplain goes active duty through Passing of Stole

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Ruediger Hess 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Chaplain (1st Lt.) Ruth A. Gakunga speaks during a Passing of Stole ceremony, officially recognizing her as a new U.S. Army Chaplain, at Rock Chapel in Baumholder, Germany, April 14, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)

