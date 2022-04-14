Chaplain (1st Lt.) Ruth A. Gakunga stands and smiles during a Passing of Stole ceremony, officially recognizing her as a new U.S. Army Chaplain, at Rock Chapel in Baumholder, Germany, April 14, 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by Ruediger Hess)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 05:01
|Photo ID:
|7166612
|VIRIN:
|220414-A-MX671-0003
|Resolution:
|5152x4120
|Size:
|10.45 MB
|Location:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Chaplain goes active duty through Passing of Stole [Image 8 of 8], by Ruediger Hess, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT