    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAE Relinquishment of Command [Image 14 of 16]

    TAE Relinquishment of Command

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    04.25.2022

    Photo by Richard Bumgardner 

    USACE Transatlantic Expeditionary District

    Lt. Col. Peter M. Ammerman, the interim Expeditionary District Commander, receives a salute from Sgt. Maj. Jun Tomagan, the Expeditionary District Senior Enlisted Advisor, at the conclusion of the Relinquishment of Command ceremony where Col. Kenneth N. Reed, outgoing Commander, transferred command of the district to Ammerman, April 25, 2022, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Ammerman, a Texas Army National Guard engineer from the 176th Engineer Brigade, will lead the district until Reed’s replacement, Lt. Col. Richard Childers, arrives in July, from his current assignment as the Walla Walla District commander. (Photo by Richard Bumgardner, Transatlantic Expeditionary District Public Affairs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 04:41
    Photo ID: 7166598
    VIRIN: 220425-A-JJ298-1024
    Resolution: 2828x1767
    Size: 986.5 KB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TAE Relinquishment of Command [Image 16 of 16], by Richard Bumgardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

