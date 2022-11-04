Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022 [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220411-N-PC065-1162 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – A landing craft, air cushion assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4, deployed with the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), maneuvers near the coast of Iceland in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 11, 2022. Arlington with embarked 22nd MEU is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6nd Fleet area of operation. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and allied nations and enables execution of multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 04:21
    Photo ID: 7166581
    VIRIN: 220411-N-PC065-1162
    Resolution: 6249x4166
    Size: 988.11 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022
    USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022
    USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022
    USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022
    USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22MEU
    Iceland
    LPD 24
    NV22
    StrongerTogether
    NorthernViking2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT