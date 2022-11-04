USS Arlington conducts LCAC operations in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022

220411-N-PC065-2037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – A U.S. Marine, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, top left, directs Royal Marines, attached to 42 Commando, as they load gear into an amphibious assault vehicle in the well deck of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 11, 2022. Arlington with embarked 22nd MEU is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6nd Fleet area of operation. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and allied nations and enables execution of multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Intelligence Specialist John Minor)

