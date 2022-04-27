PERTH, Western Australia (April 27, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Springfield (SSN 761) sort food at the hunger relief organization Foodbank WA, April 27. Springfield is visiting Perth, Western Australia as part of a routine deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class John Huffman)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2022 03:19
|Photo ID:
|7166555
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-NZ442-1001
|Resolution:
|2016x1512
|Size:
|575.75 KB
|Location:
|PERTH, WA, AU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Springfield Sailors Volunteer at Food Bank [Image 4 of 4], by LCDR Robert Reinheimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Springfield Sailors Volunteer at Food Bank in Australia
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT