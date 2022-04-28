Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army CPT Daniel Kamzan, 23D Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion Chaplain at Camp Humphreys, delivers a speech at the Holocaust Remembrance week closing ceremony, April 28, 2022 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Team Osan members observed this year's Holocaust Remembrance Week as a chance to reflect on the tragedies that so many faced and how those events can never be permitted to happen again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    This work, Holocaust Remembrance Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS

