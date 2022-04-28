U.S. Army CPT Daniel Kamzan, 23D Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion Chaplain at Camp Humphreys, delivers a speech at the Holocaust Remembrance week closing ceremony, April 28, 2022 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Team Osan members observed this year's Holocaust Remembrance Week as a chance to reflect on the tragedies that so many faced and how those events can never be permitted to happen again. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)
