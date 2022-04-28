U.S. Army CPT Daniel Kamzan, 23d Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion Chaplain at Camp Humphreys, presents Ari Ramdatt, Osan Middle High School student, with an award for the Holocaust Rememberance Day writing contest April 28, 2022 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Her essay about reflecting on the tragic events of the holocaust and standing up for what's right was selected by Osan’s Company Grade Officers’ Council, earning her the award for best written work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2022 Date Posted: 04.29.2022 01:09 Photo ID: 7166452 VIRIN: 220428-F-RI665-002 Resolution: 5864x3914 Size: 11.57 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Holocaust Remembrance Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.