    Holocaust Remembrance Week Closing Ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Holocaust Remembrance Week Closing Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army CPT Daniel Kamzan, 23d Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Battalion Chaplain at Camp Humphreys, presents Ari Ramdatt, Osan Middle High School student, with an award for the Holocaust Rememberance Day writing contest April 28, 2022 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea. Her essay about reflecting on the tragic events of the holocaust and standing up for what's right was selected by Osan’s Company Grade Officers’ Council, earning her the award for best written work. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 04.29.2022 01:09
    Photo ID: 7166452
    VIRIN: 220428-F-RI665-002
    Resolution: 5864x3914
    Size: 11.57 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holocaust Remembrance Week Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holocaust Remembrance Week Closing Ceremony
    Holocaust Remembrance Week Closing Ceremony

    TAGS

    Remembrance
    Writing
    Week
    Osan
    Army
    Holocaust

