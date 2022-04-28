Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAY Volunteer Luncheon and Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    CFAY Volunteer Luncheon and Awards Ceremony

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 28, 2022) – Siva Polynesian Dance group performs for the 2022 Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) volunteer luncheon and award ceremony. Volunteers contributed a total of 31,359 hours serving in various roles with FFR. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

