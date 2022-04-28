CFAY Volunteer Luncheon and Awards Ceremony

YOKOSUKA, Japan (Apr. 28, 2022) – Siva Polynesian Dance group performs for the 2022 Fleet and Family Readiness (FFR) volunteer luncheon and award ceremony. Volunteers contributed a total of 31,359 hours serving in various roles with FFR. For 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of U.S. 7th Fleet's forward deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families.



(U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

