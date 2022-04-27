Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIGH SCHOOL INTERNS GAIN VALUABLE EXPERIENCE

    UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    Five students from the local Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy are currently completing internships aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.

    The students are learning about careers in engineering, information technology, mechatronics and production control.

