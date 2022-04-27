HIGH SCHOOL INTERNS GAIN VALUABLE EXPERIENCE

Five students from the local Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy are currently completing internships aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany.



The students are learning about careers in engineering, information technology, mechatronics and production control.

