Royal Marine Commandos embark USS Arlington

220406-N-PC065-1113 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 6, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Gaston, right, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), accounts for Royal Marines, attached to 42 Commando, as they embark the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 6, 2022. Arlington with embarked 22nd MEU is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6nd Fleet area of operation. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

