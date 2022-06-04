Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Marine Commandos embark USS Arlington

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220406-N-PC065-1113 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 6, 2022) – U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. John Gaston, right, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), accounts for Royal Marines, attached to 42 Commando, as they embark the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in support of exercise Northern Viking 2022, April 6, 2022. Arlington with embarked 22nd MEU is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6nd Fleet area of operation. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between the U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition forces in the defense of Iceland the Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:07
    Photo ID: 7165706
    VIRIN: 220406-N-PC065-1113
    Resolution: 6188x4125
    Size: 966.3 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Marine Commandos embark USS Arlington [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22MEU
    Iceland
    LPD 24
    NV22
    StrongerTogether
    NorthernViking2022

