Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Shelbie McKay stands with her Marine Corps leaders and members of the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee (MAC) at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 26, 2022. McKay was recognized as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock MAC. To earn this honor, McKay has dedicated much of her time volunteering in the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US