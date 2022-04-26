Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter [Image 3 of 4]

    Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Adrian Adame speaks on the accomplishments of Sgt. Shelbie McKay at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 26, 2022. McKay was recognized as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee. To earn this honor, McKay has dedicated much of her time volunteering in the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

    This work, Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community
    MCAS Cherry Point
    Havelock
    MAC
    SPotQ

