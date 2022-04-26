U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Adrian Adame speaks on the accomplishments of Sgt. Shelbie McKay at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 26, 2022. McKay was recognized as the Service Person of the Quarter by the Havelock Chamber of Commerce, Military Affairs Committee. To earn this honor, McKay has dedicated much of her time volunteering in the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.28.2022 12:04 Photo ID: 7165416 VIRIN: 220426-M-KY087-1026 Resolution: 5386x4162 Size: 21.3 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Havelock MAC honors the Service Person of the Quarter [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.