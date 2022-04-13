The 2021-22 Leadership Cheyenne class learns about the military

Members of the 2021-22 Leadership Cheyenne class experience a new type of training vest at the shoot house on F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Cheyenne, Wyo., April 13, 2022. The vest sends an electric vibration to the wearer signaling that they’ve been hit while in a training environment. Along with the military, class members also take days to experience tourism, government, education, healthcare, and much more related to leadership experience in Cheyenne. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kristina Kranz)

