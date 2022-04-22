Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldier Sergeant Antheo Green, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced multi-challenged systems operator and maintainer, speaks with teammates on a radio during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. Light Rain equips Airmen and Soldiers with the skills to maintain reliable and secure communications in today’s highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)

    TAGS

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    joint operations
    Army
    training
    1st Combat Communications Squadron
    44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced

