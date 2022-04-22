Light Rain forecasted as service members complete joint exercise

U.S. Army soldier Sergeant Antheo Green, 44th Expeditionary Signal Battalion Enhanced multi-challenged systems operator and maintainer, speaks with teammates on a radio during Exercise Light Rain at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 22, 2022. Light Rain equips Airmen and Soldiers with the skills to maintain reliable and secure communications in today’s highly contested environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Taylor Slater)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2022 08:59
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
