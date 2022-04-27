Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Clinic Celebrates Dr. Daniel Tuckey

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    As April, the Month of the Military Child, ends, Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point celebrates Dr. Daniel Tuckey, our staff Pediatrician.

    Tuckey, a 1996 graduate of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, has over 13 years of service at the clinic providing medical care for our youngest patients. Prior to Cherry Point, he served in the Air Force on Active Duty for 11 years and then as a civilian for the Army at Fort Lee, Virginia, as the Chief of Pediatrics.

    He enjoys engaging with his young patients to hear their perspective on the world and credits his Christian faith as inspiration for his continued service aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 07:21
    Photo ID: 7164852
    VIRIN: 220427-O-KJ310-862
    Resolution: 4837x3229
    Size: 3.34 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

