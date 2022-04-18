Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 1-254th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) – Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS)

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    NCO's attending the 1-254 INF ALC Course are in the classroom buildings on the Fort Dix Range Complex on Range 59E. They shared a range of experience with threat UAS, from real-world experience, to CTC rotational experience, and home-station training experience to no prior experience. ET2RC Threat Awareness Training established baseline understanding of recognition, reaction, reporting, and defeating procedures for the ALC course NCOs. Two GOST pilots talking to group: Helping units through best practices, and lessons learned, Soldiers and Battalion S2 visitors observed training to gain an understanding of the capabilities that Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) UAS can aid opposition forces/threat actors.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 1-254th Infantry Regiment (NJARNG) – Counter Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS), by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix NJARNG New Jersey

