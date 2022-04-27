MASON, Ohio (April 27, 2022) The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a concert at Mason Middle School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2022 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7164331
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-WV624-1042
|Resolution:
|5758x3844
|Size:
|5.05 MB
|Location:
|MASON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Mason, ohio [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
