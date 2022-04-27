Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Band visits Mason, ohio [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy Band visits Mason, ohio

    MASON, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Sarah F Blecker 

    U.S. Navy Band

    MASON, Ohio (April 27, 2022) The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus perform a concert at Mason Middle School. The Sea Chanters performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 21:54
    Photo ID: 7164331
    VIRIN: 220427-N-WV624-1042
    Resolution: 5758x3844
    Size: 5.05 MB
    Location: MASON, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Band visits Mason, ohio [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Sarah F Blecker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    navy
    Sea Chanters chorus
    National tour

