Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 12]

    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Team members oversee a prescribed burn April 25, 2022, on South Post at Fort McCoy, Wis. The post prescribed burn team includes personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department; Directorate of Public Works (DPW) Environmental Division Natural Resources Branch; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Colorado State University Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, under a cooperative agreement with the post. Prescribed burns also improve wildlife habitat, control invasive plant species, restore and maintain native plant communities, and reduce wildfire potential. Prescribed burns benefit the environment many ways and are one of the tools we can use on a large scale to improve our wild habitat, said Fort McCoy Forester Charles Mentzel with the Directorate of Public Works Natural Resources Branch. Mentzel said prescribed burns help set back invasive species, and they burn up their seed banks. Burns also give native species an opportunity to compete against some of the non-native species, as many native species depend on fire to help stimulate them and set back non-native species. (Photo by Scott Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 21:36
    Photo ID: 7164279
    VIRIN: 220426-A-OK556-242
    Resolution: 4000x3000
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy [Image 12 of 12], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy
    April 2022 prescribed burn operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    prescribed burn

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT