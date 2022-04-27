Sam Short earns the title Marine during his Make A Wish visit to Parris Island

In 2018, Sam Short was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of the Make A Wish Foundation, Sam wanted a chance to stand on the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for a chance to earn the title United States Marine. From April 27-28, Short will complete a condensed boot camp alongwith a platoon of Marines in hopes of earning the honorary title of Marine. Short, who is 16 years-old, is from Columbus, Oh. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Yarbrough/Released)

