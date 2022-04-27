Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sam Short earns the title Marine during his Make A Wish visit to Parris Island [Image 10 of 24]

    Sam Short earns the title Marine during his Make A Wish visit to Parris Island

    BEAUFORT, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Chief Warrant Officer Bobby Yarbrough 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    In 2018, Sam Short was diagnosed with spinal cancer. As part of the Make A Wish Foundation, Sam wanted a chance to stand on the yellow footprints at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island for a chance to earn the title United States Marine. From April 27-28, Short will complete a condensed boot camp alongwith a platoon of Marines in hopes of earning the honorary title of Marine. Short, who is 16 years-old, is from Columbus, Oh. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by CWO2 Bobby J. Yarbrough/Released)

    This work, Sam Short earns the title Marine during his Make A Wish visit to Parris Island [Image 24 of 24], by CWO2 Bobby Yarbrough, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    MCRD Parris Island
    Honorary
    recruit training
    Make A Wish

