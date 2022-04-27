Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy enlisted processing classifier helps future Sailor [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy enlisted processing classifier helps future Sailor

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    220427-N-WF272-2008 JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. (April 27, 2022) Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Robert Meadows, a native of Winnsboro, La., a military enlisted processing classifier assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, speaks to future Sailor Manuel Torres about the Navy’s Nuclear Power Field at the Military Entrance Processing Station Fort Dix. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites, with a combined goal to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Diana Quinlan)

    Fort Dix
    "U.S. Navy
    recruiting
    MEPS
    classifier

