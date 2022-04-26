U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Byron Waldins, 316th Training Squadron student, tests a virtual reality experience during the Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. The VR experience was developed by 517th Training Group members to provide innovative Department of Defense language training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
This work, Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair
