Joint service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing visited different language booths at the Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. Each booth featured interactive elements for visitors to learn the cultures and languages found across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
|04.26.2022
|04.27.2022 17:39
|7164084
|220426-F-ED409-1108
|7360x4912
|24.65 MB
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|0
|0
Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair
