Joint service members assigned to the 17th Training Wing visited different language booths at the Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. Each booth featured interactive elements for visitors to learn the cultures and languages found across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2022 Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:39 Photo ID: 7164084 VIRIN: 220426-F-ED409-1108 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 24.65 MB Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.