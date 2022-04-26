Members of the 17th Training Wing tour the Goodfellow AFB and Angelo State University Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. Booths were run by 17th TRW linguists, students, instructors, and foreign nationals. They shared insight into the history of the different languages, and the unique cultures that accompany them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)
Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair
