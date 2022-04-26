Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair [Image 3 of 6]

    Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 17th Training Wing play word games using the Cyrillic alphabet at the Angelo State University and Goodfellow AFB Language and Culture Fair, April 26, 2022, San Angelo, Texas. The attendees learned about different languages and they experienced different cultures from where that language was spoken. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Michael Bowman)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 17:39
    Photo ID: 7164082
    VIRIN: 220426-F-ED409-1110
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 25.26 MB
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the world in 80 steps: ASU and Goodfellow host joint cultural fair [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Michael Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cultural
    Language
    Community Partnership

